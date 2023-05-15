Riley Keough Shares Touching Tribute To Lisa Marie Presely On First Mother’s Day Since Her Sudden Death

Riley Keough is remembering Lisa Marie Presley on her first Mother’s Day without her.

After Elvis Presley’s only child suddenly died after suffering cardiac arrest back in January, the world was left in shock… none more so than Riley, her oldest daughter. But, even though she’s not physically here anymore, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress is still celebrating Lisa Marie.

In a sweet Instagram tribute Sunday, the 33-year-old shared a pic of her mom and pop, Danny Keough, holding her as a newborn. She wrote alongside:

“Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for”

How adorable! We feel deeply for Riley during this time — especially since she and grandma Priscilla Presley aren’t exactly on the best of terms this Mother’s Day…

Lisa was a mom to three others. She and Danny also shared late son Benjamin Keough, who tragically died by suicide at 27 in 2020, as well as 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with ex Michael Lockwood.

