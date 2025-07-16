Rob Kardashian's Heartbreaking Confession On Why He Doesn't Appear On The Kardashians!

Rob Kardashian doesn’t want anyone to keep up with his life anymore.

Fans know the 38-year-old television personality was a huge part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians since the very beginning. However, in recent years, he pulled back from the limelight completely. We rarely see Rob — not on social media or in public. The reclusive brother is not even on the family’s new reality show, The Kardashians. And the reason is so heartbreaking.

Rob made a surprise appearance on Khloé Kardashian‘s podcast Khloe in Wonder Land on Wednesday, though it was not in person. His big sister called him to answer a few questions, including why he doesn’t film with the family. The topic came up when Rob mentioned that people believe he still lives with Khloé because he doesn’t “film a lot,” so they don’t see what really goes on in his life anymore. That led the Good American founder to ask why he really doesn’t want to be on the show, because fans think a massive “blowout” happened between all of them.

According to Rob, “there’s definitely nothing wrong between any of us.” Well, not always! We will never forget the Dolce & Gabbana fight between Kim and Kourtney! LOLz! But for Rob, keeping his distance from The Kardashians all comes down to his insecurities surrounding his body. He explained:

“I don’t want to be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable. I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I wanna go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let like people in when I’m not – that’s not what I wanna do.”

It’s so sad. And unfortunately, it is a feeling a lot of folks can relate to. Khloé acknowledged that her brother was “very vulnerable” and thinks “people will respect that.” To which, Rob replied:

“I mean, that’s just how I’ve been. I’m not gonna just put myself out there if I’m not comfortable with myself. I haven’t been comfortable with myself in years and also filming and doing all that, just, it’s not for everybody.”

Oof. Ultimately, Rob choosing what is best for him and his well-being is more important to him at this stage in life than being in front of a camera:

“And I choose my own happiness and like peace rather than just filming for somebody who doesn’t do anything for me in my personal life.”

That said, Rob isn’t totally giving up on filming for good. He could make a cameo on the show one day — but only if it feels right. He told Khlo:

“I love filming if it’s positive and if it’s like natural, and I’m feeling good about myself. Then, of course, and I’m comfortable. But, of course, I like being around my family, so that stuff is good to me. I mean, of course, I would film. I’m not – obviously, I have nothing against it. The reason I don’t is because I’m very, I’m a homebody, and I just choose, like I said, my peace and happiness rather than just like filming for, I don’t know.”

However, don’t expect a big reality TV return next season! Right now, it sounds like he is at peace with staying out of the spotlight! Watch the podcast episode HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via E! Entertainment/YouTube]