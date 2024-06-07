Kris Jenner Accidentally Left Young Kendall & Kylie At A Christmas Tree Lot! OOPS!

Being the world’s best momager takes a lot of brain power! From handling brand deals to raising kiddos, it’s no easy feat. And just like anyone, sometimes Kris Jenner just forgets things — and on one occasion, she forgot to bring a couple of her kids home!

On the newest episode of The Kardashians, the 68-year-old let it slip that one time she accidentally left Kendall and Kylie Jenner behind during a Christmas tree shopping trip! While sitting in the car with Khloé and Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder said she “hates” it when she forgets to say goodbye to her kids before leaving the house. While the Good American founder said she’s “never” done that, Kris drops the bomb that she does forget sometimes — and once forgot her two youngest daughters entirely!

She hilariously recalled:

“I’ve left my kids over at the Christmas tree lot and forgot to bring them with me.”

Whoops!

The socialite said at the time, she and Caitlyn Jenner had arrived at the same time but in two separate vehicles, and forgot to clarify who would be taking the then-5 and 6-year-old girls home:

“We went to go buy a Christmas tree, I think Kendall and Kylie were like 4 and 5 and they were running up and down and I thought their dad was watching the kids. And he thought I was watching the kids because we met there. I thought he was taking the kids back and he thought I was taking the kids back.”

As a result, they got left behind! But things turned out okay, with Kris assuring:

“So we both left in our own cars and the kids never made it home. So yeah, they were okay. They were playing on the Christmas tree lot, waiting for us to realize that we left them there.”

LOLz!!

We can imagine that must’ve been a scary moment for the parents! We’re glad everything worked out in the end!

Reactions to this wild story, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Forbes/YouTube/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]