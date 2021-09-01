Bachelor Clash: Robby Hayes Responds To Restraining Order, Says Jef Holm Physically Abused Him!

Robby Hayes is finally speaking out after his former roommate, Jef Holm, filed — then dropped — a restraining order against him. And his version of events is much, much different!

As we reported, Holm claimed in his order that his fellow Bachelor Nation star and roomie “abruptly and aggressively started threatening me,” making Holm feel “very unsafe” in his own apartment. But in a curious turn of events, the order was dismissed on Monday due to “lack of prosecution,” apparently because Holm reportedly never showed up to court!

Now Hayes is sharing his side of the story, and in a surprising twist, the Florida native claimed that he was actually the victim, and that Holm “harassed, physically abused, and threatened” him!

The 32-year-old made the accusations in an interview with Page Six, where he also alleged his ex-roomie’s restraining order left him and his dog homeless. He told the outlet via email:

“Just imagine, coming home from a four-day work trip and your roommate, Jef Holm, who’s actually been the one harassing, physically abusing, and making threats of violence and throwing your personal belongings to the curb has broken down the door to your room, moved all your stuff out, and changed the locks.”

Like we said, it’s a much different version of events!

Hayes claimed things got worse from there, adding:

“Then, in an attempt to keep you away from your home, files a… legal document to get a restraining order in place where you couldn’t even step within a 100 yards of the place you’ve called home for 4.5 years, leaving you and your puppy homeless.”

Wow.

Obviously, this is the polar opposite of what Holm claimed in the August 9 filing. In the docs the 36-year-old alleged that Hayes “yelled at me and threatened me,” adding:

“He continues to enter the premises and harass me and I do not feel safe around him.”

After the restraining order’s dismissal, however, the Bachelorette alum told E! News that he “dropped” it because things had since cooled down. He claimed:

“I haven’t seen any reason to continue with the restraining order, so I dropped it. Like I mentioned before, I wish him the best.”

Hayes sees things differently, though. He countered:

“Jef Holm completely disregards other people’s feelings, well-being or the consequences of his actions. I just want to be able to feel comfortable in my own home without feeling like I can’t leave my room for concern for my own safety.”

Yeesh.

At the very least it’s clear these two should never have lived together in the first place.

Hayes’ attorney told US Weekly the reality star is considering filing a restraining order and a defamation suit against Holm. As for why he waited so long to address the situation publicly, Hayes told Page Six:

“I’ve delayed my response to the media because of this concern for my safety and the safety of my belongings.”

Holm first invited Hayes and his pal, Chase McNary, to move in with him in 2017 after the trio starred on the Bachelor franchise. Holm won Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, while Hayes came in second on JoJo Fletcher’s season.

What do U think will come of this ongoing domestic drama, Perezcious readers?

