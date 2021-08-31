Bachelor Alum Kelley Flanagan Tearfully Reveals She Has Lyme Disease In Emotional Video

We’re sending all of our love to Kelley Flanagan!

The Bachelor veteran and one-time recipient of former lovelorn leading man Peter Weber‘s affection after her reality TV run revealed on Monday in a new video that she’s been diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Common in the northeast United States and often spread by tick bites, the disease is rarely life-threatening, but it can manifest in debilitating symptoms including skin rashes, headaches, and fatigue.

Kelley alluded to having gone through some issues already in her new video, published to Instagram. She talked about how her body has always been “so much more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things.”

The now-29-year-old lawyer revealed how two of her brothers have Lyme — and she had been dealing with similar symptoms for quite a while. She explained:

“A lot of their symptoms sounded like really similar to me, ’cause I’ve always had something off since I’ve been young and really, really had to take care of myself.”

So she got tested, and it came back positive. Now, the reality TV star is coming to terms with what that means for her overall health.

Getting tearful on camera even while trying to stay positive about the diagnosis, the Chicago native made it clear she was going to be leaning on the support of her fans, saying:

“It’s not the end of the world, but it’s definitely gonna be a lot of changes, and I guess I’m just gonna incorporate you guys in it. Didn’t really know how else to do this.”

Kelley is far from the first celeb to open up about the disease. Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Alec Baldwin, and Bella Hadid have all been candid in the past about their struggles.

In her caption, Kelley looks at the bright side of finally having a diagnosis for her symptoms — it means she can focus on getting better! she writes:

“It’s a blessing and a curse because now I can target why I feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this. I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but i’m going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this. Love all of you and let’s take on this new journey.”

A new journey, indeed — but with the proper support and backing, it’ll be one Kelley can handle! Especially now that it’s been officially diagnosed and she knows what’s going on after years of feeling “off.”

Here is her full video:

Awww! Already so much positivity!

Sending all our love during this tough time!

