Robert Downey Jr. & More Marvel Stars Mourn Death Of Longtime Assistant & Friend Jimmy Rich After 'Terrible And Shocking Tragedy'

This is so sad…

Robert Downey Jr. is grieving the loss of his longtime assistant Jimmy Rich after he died in a car crash Wednesday. Taking to Instagram on Thursday to honor the 52-year-old, the movie star wrote:

“This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday.”

The Dolittle lead went on to explain that Jimmy, who began working for the A-lister in 2003, was more than just an assistant, sharing:

“He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career.”

Thinking of Rich’s loved ones, the 56-year-old kindly added:

“Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You.”

Many other Marvel mainstays shared their condolences with Jimmy and Robert’s families.

Having created a bond with the assistant while on film sets, Chris Pratt commented on Iron Man’s photo, expressing:

“Oh no! I’m so sorry man. Im praying his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy.”

Mark Ruffalo also recalled what “a good man” Jimmy was, noting:

“I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day.”

Captain America’s Chris Evans shared his own pic with Rich on his IG, writing of his friend’s death:

“I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr They were inseparable.”

He ended with a great reminder for us all in these grim days:

“I’m sending all my love to Jimmy’s friends and family. Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time.”

So, so sad. Sending love to all those mourning this sudden loss. R.I.P., Jimmy!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Robert Downey Jr./Instagram]