Elizabeth Olsen Knows She Benefitted From Nepotism Coming Up After Mary-Kate & Ashley

Elizabeth Olsen may be a superhero starring in Disney+’s smash-hit television series WandaVision, but before she was the Scarlet Witch, she was Mary-Kate and Ashley’s little sister.

If you ask us, Lizzie has done a pretty good job of making a name for herself outside of the famous Olsen twins. Not only is she one of Marvel’s Avengers, she’s had a critically acclaimed career in indie films. But considering how closely she resembles the Full House alums, she’ll never be able to fully escape the comparison — nor the way her sisters paved the way for her success.

The actress knows it, too. In a recent interview, she told Grazia magazine:

“Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it. And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone.”

While it would be hard to argue that the 32-year-old didn’t benefit from having ultra-famous family members, the younger Olsen sis claimed she’s forged her own path. Speaking with Jess Cagle on his SiriusXM show, she shared:

“I was a dancer and I loved musical theatre. It started when I was seven and there was this musical theatre camp in the Valley and a bunch of my friends every summer, we would do it. And that was my core group of friends. So musical theatre and doing plays… oddly my sisters didn’t love being on live theatre. They didn’t love live audiences. They were pretty shy and it made them nervous.”

It might surprise some that the twins who built an empire with multiple successful TV shows and films were shy. But the fact that Mary-Kate and Ashley are semi-reclusive fashion designers who haven’t acted in a decade makes the claim a lot more believable.

The Captain America: Civil War star continued:

“I was the one that made everyone come to see me perform a musical that we made within two weeks and they had to see three of them every summer. They had to go to every dance performance and it was always unique to me that I loved theatre and dancing and singing. … And so it never felt like a following for me because it always felt like it was my path.”

Regardless of how she found herself in the industry, it’s certainly important that Elizabeth forged her own path within it — and she’s clearly done a great job! That being said, she still looks up to MK & A for some things. She revealed:

“Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today. I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses. And that is something that I never grew out of.”

So cute! It sounds like these sisters still have a strong sibling bond. We love to hear it!

