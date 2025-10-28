DWTS Love Story! Robert Irwin Rumored To Be Dating Troupe Dancer!

Sparks are flying in the ballroom!

Robert Irwin is sparking romance rumors with a member of the Dancing with the Stars troupe! OMG! Guess all that shirtless dancing paid off! LOLz!

DeuxMoi got the intel from an anonymous tip they shared via Instagram on Monday. It wasn’t hard to dissect the claim! The subject of the message read, “oh crikey!” The tipster dished:

“you’re not the only one who has sources, deux! everyone’s favorite dwts bachelor has paused his search for his american dream girl to have some play time beyond the ballroom. my source tells me he’s been spotted a few times in ****** **** getting cosy with a brunette…. the same one he follows around on set. notice how she’s the only troupe member he follows on ig? she’s also been like some interesting comments on tiktok.”

Wow!!!

The blind item got miraculously clear by also including the hint “R.I. + H.B.” LOLz! See the full tip:

They all but said it!

The dancer in question is none other than Hailey Bills — AKA pro dancer Jenna Johnson‘s niece. This girl:

She joined the show this season and has been dancing since 2012. She’s just 19! (Don’t worry, Robert is actually just 21!) While the Australian zookeeper and his possible love interest haven’t commented on the speculation at this time, they did appear very chummy in a TikTok shared Monday. It was posted by fellow troupe member Carter Williams, who teased:

“our newest troupie?! squad goals fr”

Robert sure looks happy!

The pair has also been seen looking cute during the show. Check out some clips fans have dug up!

OK. Something could be going on here…

Robert’s been single since splitting from his longtime girlfriend Rorie Buckey in February 2024. His thirst traps have been turning heads all year, but it looks like he might be off the market, ladies!

What do you think? Could these rumors be true? We better keep our eyes peeled during the next live show!

