Taylor Swift's Former Dancer Jan Ravnik & Jen Affleck React To Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s DWTS Criticism...

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is not only facing the wrath of the Swifties, but also Jan Ravnik and Jen Affleck now!

During an episode of wife Peta Murgatroyd‘s podcast, The Penthouse with Peta, last week, the former pro slammed Taylor Swift‘s backup dancer! Maks said Jan “has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars” because he has “zero foundation technique, quality, understanding of the partnership.” According to the mirrorball champion, the guy can’t even do a basic foxtrot! Yeesh! He continued:

“He had no idea what foxtrot is supposed to look like. How are you going to expect him to teach it and deliver that message in a format that is completely different from even ballroom dancing? We had this criticism weeks ago, and I’m like, ‘Bro is anybody going to explain it to him?’”

Maks even went as far as to say the only reason Jan got cast on DWTS is because of Taylor — and not because of his skills in the ballroom! Ouch! That is brutal! If you haven’t heard all his harsh criticisms about Jan yet, watch the podcast episode (below):

Jan and Jen apparently heard what Maks had to say, and they’re clapping back! The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star took to TikTok on Monday to defend her partner. In it, Jen sits down next to Jan, pretending to type something out on her phone. However, Jan lip-synced while wearing a mask (he caught Jen’s flu, FYI!):

“Take it down. Take it down. Take it down. We need it gone. Take it down. That doesn’t represent me or what we need to be doing.”

The text on the video read:

“Me when anyone talks trash about Jan.”

The reality star added in the caption:

“We don’t tolerate Jan slander in this house!!”

Damn! Jen is riding for Jan no matter what! And she’s not the only one! Swifties are voicing their support for Jan in the comments section. Even a fellow pro, Ezra Sosa, said, “I’ll ride at dawn for this man.” Hmm. It appears not all of the DWTS pros agree with Peta and Maks! Check out the clip (below):

@jenniferaffleckk We don’t tolerate Jan slander in this house !! @Jan Ravnik @Dancing with the Stars DWTS ♬ original sound – Kimberley P

For his part, Jan took to Instagram Stories on Monday to give everyone a look at rehearsals for his upcoming contemporary with Jen for Halloween night — and guess what song they picked this week? It is Taylor’s revenge song, Look What You Made Me Do! Wow! They couldn’t have picked a more perfect track, especially after all the controversy with Maksim!

In the post, Jan is bent backwards while Jen hovers over him with a hand raised in the air. He wrote a lyric from the song over the photo:

“I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.”

Look what Maks made them do! They’re not messing around this week in the ballroom!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you team Jen and Jan? Or do you agree with Maks’ critics? Let us know in the comments!

