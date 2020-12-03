'I Could Be Dead Tomorrow': Robert Irwin Celebrates Birthday With Powerful Footage Of Late Father Steve

Robert Irwin celebrated his 17th birthday on Tuesday with a present money couldn’t buy.

The crew at the Australia Zoo made a video tribute to the conservationist including clips from throughout his amazing life spent around animals. Most poignantly, they included several clips with late poppa Steve Irwin.

The Crocodile Hunter speaks about fatherhood in footage from the day Robert was born, saying he “saw the light” when he first looked into his second child’s eyes.

“When Bindi was born, I had the same sensation now with little Bob… it’s like this is why I was put here, because I could be dead tomorrow. So I need these blokes to come up as quick as they can. This little bloke’s going to have to catch the crocs with Bindi!”

And then that’s followed by video of the teen Robert doing just that! OMG TEARS! He continued:

“When they’re ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside. Then and only then will I know that I achieved my ultimate goal. And my job will be done, and I guarantee you, it will be the proudest moment of my life.”

Wow. Robert was so moved by the video. He wrote:

“Our lovely Australia Zoo crew made this beautiful video to celebrate my birthday, and it means the world to me “

He also referenced his father’s talk of the mission, saying:

“I am beyond honoured to continue my dad’s legacy and I hope more than anything that he would be proud. I want to thank you for all of your lovely birthday messages and thanks to all who joined us for the celebrations at Australia Zoo today. Looking forward to seeing what this next year brings, in the last year of my childhood!”

See the moving video package for yourself (below)!

Speaking of big sis, Bindi Irwin also had some sweet words for her brother — and the “funcle” of her own unborn daughter.

She wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my amazing brother! Your kind heart and fantastic sense of humor makes my every day. Our baby girl is going to love her ‘funcle’ (fun uncle) so very much. You’re one of the brightest lights the world has ever seen. I’ll always be here for you. Love you!”

Awww!

Happy birthday, Robert! We just know how proud Steve would have been at the impact you’re having on the world.

