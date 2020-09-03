SOURCE: The Batman Shut Down After Robert Pattinson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

First The Rock, now The Batman?!

Almost immediately after resuming production with new safety protocols, The Batman, DC‘s reboot starring Robert Pattinson, has shut down production again. This time it’s not just in case — it’s because of a very real case. Someone on set tested positive for coronavirus, causing the entire production to come to a halt.

Related: Lili Reinhart Says She Feels Like A ‘Prisoner’ Filming Riverdale

Warner Bros released a statement explaining:

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

A member of production? But surely a gaffer or a best boy could be replaced, right? Are they just being ultra safe? Well, according to a new report from Variety, it’s not just the WB being prudent — they can’t continue because their star is the one with coronavirus!

According to the outlet, a “highly placed source” within the production spilled that it was R-Pattz himself who got infected.

Why the studio and Pattinson himself aren’t just coming out with a statement about it we have no idea.

Frankly we think they should follow Dwayne Johnson’s example and just be transparent about the whole thing. After all there are still way, WAY too many people who listened to Donald Trump and TV doctors and right wing sites telling them this pandemic is all a massive hoax — or at least not anything to worry about. It helps to tell them even their superheroes aren’t immune.

Here’s hoping Rob has a speedy recovery and his back to bashing bad guys soon.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Warner Bros/YouTube.]