Robert Redford Dead At 89 -- Celebs Pay Tribute

Robert Redford has sadly passed away.

At 89 years old, the legendary and Oscar-winning Hollywood actor and director has passed on. Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told People on Tuesday:

“Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

The New York Times were the first to report Robert’s death, revealing early on Tuesday morning he died at his home in Provo. While the outlet didn’t reveal a cause of death, Berger told People Robert passed in his sleep.

In the wake of the news, several of Hollywood’s finest have taken a moment to memorialize the All the President’s Men star. In a statement issued to Deadline, Meryl Streep said:

“One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

On social media, tons of more celebs extended their condolences. See (below):

 

Even Donald Trump acknowledged his death, telling UK reporters:

“Robert Redford had a series of years where there was nobody better. There was a period of time when he was the hottest. I thought he was great.”

Our hearts are with his loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via Warner Bros./YouTube & Ivan Nikolov/WENN]

