Robert Redford Dead At 89 -- Celebs Pay Tribute

Robert Redford has sadly passed away.

At 89 years old, the legendary and Oscar-winning Hollywood actor and director has passed on. Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told People on Tuesday:

“Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

The New York Times were the first to report Robert’s death, revealing early on Tuesday morning he died at his home in Provo. While the outlet didn’t reveal a cause of death, Berger told People Robert passed in his sleep.

In the wake of the news, several of Hollywood’s finest have taken a moment to memorialize the All the President’s Men star. In a statement issued to Deadline, Meryl Streep said:

“One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

On social media, tons of more celebs extended their condolences. See (below):

Condolences to the family of Robert Redford. ???? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 16, 2025

With love and admiration. Thank you Mr. Redford for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/j5kDEdlZi1 — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 16, 2025

RIP Robert Redford. Terrific actor, brilliant director. Truly legendary. pic.twitter.com/1JuOPnqBAf — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) September 16, 2025

Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert. pic.twitter.com/nwttVD1GvL — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) September 16, 2025

#RIP & thank you RobertRedford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement. Artistic Gamechanger https://t.co/HswHhmWq2D — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 16, 2025

Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 16, 2025

RIP Robert Redford, 89.

One of the all-time great movie stars. A true Hollywood legend who starred in so many of my favourite films: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, The Way We Were, All The President’s Men.

What a career, what an actor, what a sad loss. pic.twitter.com/UxImhSfDVh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 16, 2025

Even Donald Trump acknowledged his death, telling UK reporters:

“Robert Redford had a series of years where there was nobody better. There was a period of time when he was the hottest. I thought he was great.”

Our hearts are with his loved ones. Rest in peace.

