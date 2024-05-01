Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jenn Harley In Messy Custody Battle With BF After He Was Arrested On Horrifying DV Claims!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s former flame Jenn Harley is fighting for custody with her boyfriend Joe Ambrosole after a nasty alleged domestic violence incident!

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the Jersey Shore alum’s beau Joe filed a petition for paternity on April 22 in an attempt to stop Jenn from leaving the country with their 6-month-old son Jayden. He claims she already allegedly “absconded” to Las Vegas with the kiddo “without notice.” And now, he’s freaking out that she’ll go even further. Jenn splits her time between Miami and Vegas as a real estate agent, FYI. But here’s the inneresting twist: all this comes after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence!

Related: Tech Billionaires’ Missing Teen Found After A Week

Documents discovered by the outlet show that Jenn obtained a “stay away order” against her baby daddy after she was supposedly the victim of his violence back on April 14. The affidavit for probable cause stated that Joe allegedly attacked Jenn when she wouldn’t say who she was texting while they were being intimate.

In retaliation, Jenn claims he “pinned her head down to the bed” before dragging “her down the stairs by her hair” and allegedly “repeatedly” banging her head against the stove. Jeez. Her head was also reportedly slammed against the refrigerator and dining room wall. Then, after police arrived — thanks to a call from a neighbor — they noted that she had “visible injuries” on her face and was bleeding from the back of her head.

OMG…

The former MTV star also told cops that her investor boo allegedly choked her while holding a knife to her neck — and he did this until she “began to black out.” Awful.

Joe was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic battery. He was released on a $5K bond and will report for a court hearing on May 15. Whoa.

It’s because of this messiness that he’s now fighting so hard for his son. The 36-year-old SEO expert claims he has not had contact with Jayden since his arrest, even after he tried to “work out a temporary timesharing schedule.” He claims his partner never responded. As for why he fears she’ll leave the country? It’s because she supposedly has plans to go to London and Turkey for “two different cosmetic surgeries.”

The man also alleged that Harley “has a long history of alcohol abuse and has had several stints” at rehab. Suggesting his significant other isn’t fit to have full custody of the kid, he pointed out Jenn’s 2021 arrest in which she allegedly “held a loaded pistol” to his head, and noted that’s why Ronnie has full custody of the 6-year-old daughter Ariana, whom Jenn shares with her ex. Oof. (BTW, Jenn is also mom to 17-year-old Mason with ex-husband Joshua Rogers.)

Because of all of this, Joe is requesting a temporary timesharing schedule. And he’s not delusional about it, either. The documents state that he “understands there must be a third party exchange due to the domestic violence allegations.” His attorney discussed the filing with Page Six further, adding:

“Mr. Ambrosole is concerned for the safety and security of his six month old son as he has been prevented from having any contact with his son for the last two weeks. I have made efforts to make arrangements for him to be with his son, and there has been no response. He has filed the Paternity action to enforce his rights as the father of the child.”

So far, Jenn has not addressed the legal issue or alleged domestic violence incident. Sounds like it was a super scary situation, and unfortunately, like this legal battle could get really ugly very fast! Thoughts? Share them (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Jersey Shore/YouTube & Joe Ambrosole/Jenn Harley/Instagram]