Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's GF Defends Him After Domestic Violence Arrest -- And Ex Jenn Harley Has OPINIONS!

Oof, an already messy situation just got a whole lot messier…

In case you missed the news last week, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested yet again for domestic violence — while he was still on probation for the last time.

This was, of course, not with ex Jenn Harley who was in Las Vegas at the time and had to drive to Los Angeles to pick up their daughter Ariana Sky. No, this time it was something that happened with Ronnie’s new girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

Just weeks after the Jersey Shore star professed his love for the woman who made him “the happiest” he’d been “in a long time,” he was being charged with abusing her?? Oof.

Now we’re finally hearing from all parties involved, as Ronnie took to Instagram Stories on Monday, not to apologize — far from it — but instead to call out everyone who didn’t reach out to him to tell him they were on his side. You know, after he was being charged with domestic abuse again. He wrote:

“I am grateful for all my real friends! … I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn’t [sic]! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me!”

Hey, at least when he’s being passive aggressive, he isn’t being actually aggressive, right?

The surprising thing was not what made us want to yell RAWWWWWN! STAAAAP! No, that came from Saffire herself. The 29-year-old took to her own IG Story to write:

“Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention.”

“False accusations”? Um… he was arrested. That doesn’t happen because of rumors. She continued:

“Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support.”

What is she talking about? He wasn’t charged with domestic violence? We just don’t know him like she does? Hmm…

If this is sounding sadly familiar to any of you, y’all aren’t alone. Even Ronnie’s ex is seeing the patterns of excusing abuse. Jenn also went to IG Story, seemingly in response to Saffire, to say:

“Don’t match anyone’s trash energy. Maintain yours so you can attract that which aligns with you.”

And…

“PSA who needs to hear this… As you can see even to this day the abuse never ends. This is your chance, get out now. RUN! Do not let someone make you feel like it is your fault for their actions!!”

Damn, gurl! That’s a message alright!

What do YOU think? Is there something we’re all getting wrong? Or is Saffire protecting her abuser??

[Image via MTV/YouTube/Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Jenn Harley/Instagram.]