Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jenn Harley Charged With Felony Domestic Assault

Things really aren’t looking good for Jenn Harley now…

According to multiple reports, the former girlfriend of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was formally charged on Wednesday over her previous arrest — and the charges are really serious!

Related: Erika Jayne Allegedly Spent More Than $25 Million From Tom Girardi’s Embattled Law Firm

The Instagram model was hit with one misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence. A deadly weapon?! Whoa.

As we previously reported, the 33-year-old was initially arrested for domestic battery when she allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, called him the n-word, and then threatened to kill him back in June.

However, in light of the serious charges, her attorney denied the allegations COMPLETELY in a statement to E! News, saying:

“We believe the charges are unsubstantiated and that overwhelming mitigating evidence exists that Jen did not commit any crime. We look forward to our day in court and having all charges against Ms. Harley dismissed.”

No crime at all? Huh. Clearly the district attorney doesn’t see it that way.

Jenn was originally booked at the Clark County Detention Center with her bail set at $5,000. Following her arrest, Harley checked into rehab for a 28-day stint in order to “seek treatment for her alcohol dependency.” Her representative said at the time:

“She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children.”

In case you didn’t know, Harley and Ronnie share a 3-year-old daughter, Ariana, together. She also has a son from a previous relationship. We truly hope that the little ones are doing okay while her parents sort out their serious legal issues!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN, FayesVision/WENN]