Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jenn Harley Enters Into Rehab Following Domestic Battery Arrest

Jenn Harley checked into rehab just weeks after getting arrested for domestic violence.

Her rep, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ on Sunday that the former girlfriend of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro decided to enter into a 28-day program in Las Vegas over the weekend, saying:

“Jenn Harley has decided to check into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for her alcohol dependency. She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children.”

It was reportedly Jenn’s idea to attend the program, as she wants to become a better mom for her 3-year-old daughter Ariana, who she shares with the Jersey Shore star, and her 11-year-old son Mason.

In case you missed it, the social media personality was charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend and threatened to kill him. During the heated altercation, the former beau Joseph Ambrosole allegedly told the cops that Jenn used the N-word before cocking the gun. She reportedly said:

“I’ll shoot you n****. I’ll kill you right f**king now.”

Just disgusting. Although the couple was seemingly still together a couple of weeks after the alleged incident, TMZ also reported that they have since broken up. Jeez, we wonder why….

As you may know, this is not the first time that the momma has had to deal with the law. Back in 2019, Harley was busted for allegedly throwing an ashtray at Ortiz-Magro. He was then also placed on probation after getting arrested for allegedly striking and chasing her around with a knife. Ronnie even dodged further charges when the reality star violated his plea deal with a domestic violence crime.

In May, he decided to step away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to undergo mental health treatment, too. Ronnie wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time:

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long. My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Following rehab, Harley will appear in court for the legal matter on August 19.

