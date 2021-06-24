Rosie O'Donnell Explains How Ellen DeGeneres' Scandal Mirrors Her Own 'Queen Of Nice' Downfall

Few can understand what Ellen DeGeneres is going through right now — but if anyone can, it’s Rosie O’Donnell.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the daytime legend gave her thoughts on the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and how she can relate to Ellen’s reputation coming back and haunting her later in her career.

The comments came up after host Jess Cagle asked the former “Queen of Nice”:

“I thought of you when, when Ellen went through, Ellen DeGeneres went through her thing and she goes, ‘my advice to everybody is,’ you know, if you’re going to be known as something being known as the Be Kind lady is probably going to bite you in the ass. And I wondered what you, that whole ‘Queen of Nice,’ I remember thinking…”

Quick to reveal that Ellen’s scandal mirrored her own fall from grace, the SMILF actress admitted:

“Yeah that did bite me in the ass.”

For those who don’t remember, Rosie had her own comfy daytime talk show and was literally heralded as the “Queen of Nice” on the cover of Newsweek. It wasn’t a moniker she was able to live up to for long.

Rosie noted that the hosts’ downfalls weren’t exactly the same, but suggested both their careers were destined to take a nose dive eventually due to “the cycle of show business.” She explained:

“Not in the way that Ellen’s talking about, I think, but, you know, I said the day it came out, look at this the ‘Queen of Nice’ and a couple of years, it’s going to be the queen of lice, the queen of fried rice, you know, the queen of, we don’t like her anymore. You know, I have an understanding of the cycle of show business and, kind of what happens in people’s careers and when enough is enough. And oftentimes people don’t know that, you know, I think I have a, a good balance of both in my life of the importance of, you know, of both. And it’s hard to maintain.”

OK, but… it’s not out of nowhere that people’s view of Ellen changed. There were rumors in Hollywood for years — just as there were for Rosie — followed by legitimate accusations that viewers suddenly became aware of.

The comedian did go on to acknowledge that there were “a lot of things” that led to Ellen’s undoing — a not-so-veiled reference to the toxic workplace allegations that came out about her show — adding that she’s glad the Finding Dory star can finally “get some time to herself” after nearly two decades of hosting the program.

She mused:

“It’s hard to do, especially when you’re doing a show, a show like that, but, you know, I don’t think it was the ‘be kind’ thing that, that got her. I, I think that’s as some oversimplify, you know, simplification, but it was a lot of things and it was complicated and I’m glad that she’s, you know, going to be finished and she can get some time to herself to just, I mean, it’s a huge kind of strange, uh, thing to be on a show like that and have all that attention on you. And she had it for like 19 years. So, you know, it’s a tough thing.”

Rosie ended her mega-successful talkshow in 2002 after a 6-year run when she chose to spend more time with her children. The decision was made shortly after she came out as a lesbian — which was a BIG deal back then.

What do U think about her take on Ellen, Perezcious readers?

