Prince Louis Turns 5! Details On Prince William & Princess Catherine’s ‘Adventure-Themed Birthday Party’ For Their Son!

It’s Prince Louis’ birthday!

The youngest son of Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton turned five on Sunday – and the parents went all out for the milestone. According to Us Weekly, the Prince and Princess of Wales threw Louis an “adventure-themed birthday party” complete with balloon decorations and an entertainer as well as cakes and sandwiches for their guests. An insider told the outlet:

“Kate has organized a fun adventure-themed birthday party with all his school friends to celebrate the milestone, and she and William are also doing something family-orientated. They always make birthdays special for their children and go the extra mile!”

Related: Prince Louis Looks Just Like Princess Catherine In New Pics!



For his big day, Prince William and Princess Catherine are said to have selected a few gifts, including a Pickleball set and an outdoor obstacle course. The couple also marked Louis’ occasion by sharing some new pictures of him on Twitter that were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington – which is a change from the usual birthday posts that feature Catherine behind the camera. But this time, the 41-year-old went in front of the camera as she was captured pushing her little guy in a wheelbarrow. She and William captioned the sweet picture:

“Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.”

Ch-ch-check out the new images (below):

Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… ???? ???? A very happy birthday to Prince Louis. ???? Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/XPDP2v7QRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2023

AWWW!!! The source for Us Weekly commented that “Kate and Louis have an unbreakable bond and she has such a soft spot for him” – making this photo even more adorable.

As you most likely know, it was quite a year for Prince Louis before his fifth birthday. He had become a scene stealer following his viral appearances at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and other royal events for the holidays. He also started school alongside his brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte. More than that, the Us source said Louis has grown so much over the past year, explaining:

“Louis has changed so much over the last year and has really grown into his own. He’s such a character — a charismatic soul who lights up with his fun-loving personality and a real little chatterbox. He can be a little shy around new people, but it rarely takes long for him to warm up. You can put him in almost any social situation, and he’ll adapt.”

The source then noted that his big sister “has really taken him under her wing” and “always looks out” for him, even helping him with his homework at times. That’s so sweet.

Well, we hope Prince Louis has a great birthday. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]