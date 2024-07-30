Princess Catherine, Prince William, & King Charles Speak Out After 'Heinous' Mass Stabbing At Taylor Swift Event

The royal family is speaking out after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in the UK left three children dead and many more kids and adults injured.

On Monday, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their condolences to the families affected by the knife attack in Southport, England, writing on social media:

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through. We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

Related: JD Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ After ‘Childless’ Women Backlash

They also acknowledged all those who rushed in to help, adding:

“Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Such a heartbreaking situation — and it must hit close to home for the Prince and Princess of Wales since William just took his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte to an Eras Tour concert several weeks ago. So sad and harrowing to see other young Swifties get hurt and killed while trying to have fun with their families in a similar fashion.

Similarly, King Charles III and Queen Camilla also released a statement after the tragedy, saying:

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident. We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

A message from His Majesty The King following the tragic incident in Southport today. pic.twitter.com/4aUK8btptX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 29, 2024

As mentioned, three young girls were killed due to their injuries in the attack. Five more children and two adults remain in critical condition. A 17-year-old male was arrested for suspected murder and attempted murder, but a motive has not yet been released. Police have said that they do not believe this was a terrorist-related incident, per the BBC.

The musician also heartbreakingly addressed the attack on her social channels, noting in part:

“I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Such a devastating situation! Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE]