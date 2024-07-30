Taylor Swift Is Distraught Over Mass Stabbing At Children's Dance Class In The UK -- Read Her Statement

Taylor Swift is speaking out after a tragedy occurred at a dance and yoga class in the UK.

On Monday, a Taylor Swift-themed children’s class was held in Southport, England, about 20 miles from Liverpool, when a 17-year-old male allegedly attacked attendees with a knife. The suspect has been apprehended on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, but sadly not before far too much blood was shed. As of Tuesday morning, three young girls (ages 6, 7, and 9) have died and five are still in critical condition alongside two adults, according to police via BBC. Absolutely gut-wrenching.

Related: Mad TV Star Erica Ash Dead At 46

Along with the rest of the world, the musician herself is feeling the pain of this senseless attack. Taylor took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share her condolences to those killed and injured, heartbreakingly writing:

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class.”

It’s hard to imagine this kind of an event would ever be the target of such a violent crime — let alone that most of those affected would be children. Just horrific. Emotionally, the songwriter concluded her statement:

“I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

We cannot imagine what she must be feeling. All those kids and families were just trying to have some fun while listening to her music, and look at what happened. We have no doubt that in time, the 34-year-old will find a way to honor these innocent souls taken far too soon as well as help all those who have been injured. She has done things like that so graciously in the past, such as when mourning the loss of Ana Clara Benevides Machado who died at her concert in Brazil last year.

But still, nothing will erase the pain all these families are feeling right now. While the Grammy winner had nothing to do with the event itself, given that her name was attached to the gathering and she has such a deep love for her fans, this clearly is so difficult! Sending our love to her and all the victims of this tragedy…

If you’re experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or visit their website at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline for more resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]