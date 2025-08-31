Rudy Giuliani Seriously Injured In ‘High Speed’ Car Crash

Rudy Giuliani has been seriously injured in a bad car accident.

On Sunday, the former New York City Mayor’s head of security Michael Ragusa revealed the shocking news in a lengthy statement on Instagram:

“On the evening of August 30th, 2025, in New Hampshire, Mayor Giuliani was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.”

Ragusa went on to reveal that Donald Trump’s former attorney suffered serious injuries to his spine and extremities shortly after:

“Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as other injuries to his left arm and lower leg. His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care.”

Yikes…

The statement concluded:

“At this time, no further updates are available. This is the only statement authorized by Mayor Giuliani.”

The 81-year-old’s “medical provider” has since been identified as Maria Ryan, who told The New York Post on Sunday:

“He’s getting further tests and stabilization of his injuries.”

The controversial politician’s son Andrew told the outlet his father is “doing OK.”

