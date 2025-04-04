Rumer Willis Says She & Her Sisters 'Still Take Baths Together'

Rumer Willis is close with her sisters… Like, REALLY close.

The oldest Willis sister appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the What in the Winkler podcast with host Zoe Winkler Reinis — daughter of Henry Winkler. Speaking of parenting, she opened up about co-sleeping with her daughter Louetta since birth — and how she HOPES the almost-2-year-old still wants to when she’s all grown up:

“Honestly, I hope Lou will still sleep in bed with me when she’s my age.”

Just like SHE does with her own momma Demi Moore! Wha?? Yep! The 36-year-old revealed:

“I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don’t think it’s weird.”

We can get behind that… You’re never too old to give your mom some snuggles! Right? But what we’re not sure if we can get behind is what she revealed next…

Shifting to her relationship with her younger sisters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, the House Bunny star revealed they “all still take baths together.”

Ummm we’re sorry, but we beg your FINEST pardon?? She went on:

“And that’s just the kind of house that I grew up in. People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t.”

We get that’s how they grew up… That’s how a LOT of siblings grow up. But they’re in their 30s now… Are we talking, like, swimsuits baths in a GIANT jacuzzi-style tub we’re sure someone in the famous fam has, or at a spa or something? Or are we talking full-on naked baths?? Because the latter would definitely be… unorthodox. Whatever happened to just enjoying one another’s company on the couch! LOLz!

She didn’t actually reveal that much, but instead went on to compare her sleeping arrangement with her daughter to that of wild animals:

“I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we’re like, ‘Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It’s got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe.’ They can’t even feed themselves!”

She added:

“By the way, we as adults don’t even know how to self-soothe. We call a friend. People drink wine, people do drugs, people eat an entire tub of ice cream.”

Or if you’re a Willis, you call up your sisters for a communal bath, we guess!

You can listen to the full podcast (below):

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Would YOU ever even dream of doing something of the sort with your sibling?? Let us know in the comments down below!

