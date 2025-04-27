RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Jiggly Caliente Dead Just Days After Undergoing Leg Amputation Due To ‘Severe Infection’

The drag community has suffered a devastating loss.

It’s with heavy hearts we report that Jiggly Caliente of RuPaul’s Drag Race has tragically passed away at just 44 years old just days after undergoing a leg amputation. Her family revealed the news on her official Instagram on Sunday:

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

Related: Bodybuilder & Gay Porn Star Damien Stone Dies At Just 32 From Enlarged Heart

So, so sad. They continued:

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will live on forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

How incredibly tragic.

The news of her death comes just days after the family announced the reality TV star underwent an amputation of “most of her right leg” following a “severe infection.” As of now, it remains unclear what kind of infection plagued the activist, or what her official cause of death is.

Our hearts go out to Jiggly Caliente’s friends, family, and fans. Rest in peace.

[Images via Jiggly Caliente/Instagram & VH1/YouTube]