Russell Brand Blames Fame For His Sexual Predation, Says He Was 'Captured By Some Kind Of Darkness'

Russell Brand clearly can’t get enough of the sound of his own voice, because he REFUSES to stop talking… Even if what he’s saying makes him somehow look even worse amid the allegations…

During Monday’s episode of his Stay Free podcast, the disgraced actor addressed his rape charges… in a somewhat unexpected way. About four minutes into the podcast, he proudly reminds everyone about his once unquenchable sexual desire… and even boasts about his conquests:

“I’ve always been open … I couldn’t have been more clear that I was out there having sex with anybody who wanted to. And let me tell you, when you’re a famous guy, people are up for it.”

“And let me tell you, when you’re a famous guy, people are up for it.” A little too close to “when you’re a star they let you do it” isn’t it? For anyone with morals, we mean…

Seriously, this is SO icky and egotistical.. But he somehow out icky’d himself immediately after, revealing sex was one of the reasons he wanted to become famous at all:

“I gotta be honest with you, that was part of the reason I even bothered becoming famous in the first place. I thought, ‘This will be a glorious opportunity for hedonistic adventure. Surely then my life will mean something. Surely I can find some value in the comfort of strangers. Surely I can lose myself in endless pleasure.’”

You see what he’s doing?

Oh no, you’ve got me all wrong, your honor, I’m not a scumbag, I’m a sleazebag! We’ve being facetious, but this is a legitimate defense we’ve seen before. You admit to the most excusable version of the crime, apologize profusely for that, shifting the narrative into a much more palatable area. He’s saying he was a womanizer and and took advantage of his situation by preying on everyone he could, and he’s throwing himself on the mercy of the court for that… Meanwhile hoping everyone forgets he’s not being accused of being promiscuous, he’s being accused of assault. Of rape.

Not only does he say he’s never done anything non-consensual, he apologizes for all the consensual stuff — because it was wrong! He self-righteously goes on to tell us about how the Bible says sex should only be practiced within the confines of marriage because it’s so powerful! And back in those days when he was “out there having sex with everyone” it’s because he was “captured by some kind of darkness.”

Give us a break. Now he’s about to blame Hollywood. It’s just too powerful, right? Not because it was who he was, it’s because of that system, he’s a victim, right? Please.

In his scramble to find a defense that sticks — and inability to shut up — he also said he wanted to become famous because of how much he wanted to have sex with everyone. Meaning it was something he sought out, not some trap he fell into just trying to be a good boy and tell his jokey wokes.

Finally he implies he’ll take the stand in his trial, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to “tell the truth” in court… But he sticks to his guns about being innocent — and implies they’re false because he wasn’t famous yet? We guess? He points out:

“The allegations, just so you know, the charges, in fact, relate to events between 1999 and 2004. You probably wouldn’t have even heard of me until 2005 or 2006. So it means that when you heard of me, these things are already alleged to have taken place.”

The 49-year-old then suggests he’s only now being charged because he’s been speaking out against the “deep state.” Right, of course. They’re all being persecuted not because of their actions, it’s because of their politics. Sigh.

You can hear him talk more about it (at your own discretion) below:

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

