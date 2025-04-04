Russell Brand Charged With Sexual Assault & Rape After Years Long Investigation -- Details

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Russell Brand has officially been charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault. The charges, detailed by London’s Metropolitan Police, relate to four separate women and incidents that took place between 1999 and 2005.

Lead detective superintendent Andy Furphy shared the following after the charges came out on Friday:

“The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

Brand is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

Related: New Accuser Says Diddy Forced Him To Do Something SO Disgusting…

Specifically, Russell was accused of one count of rape against a woman in Bournemouth, England in 1999, one count of indecent assault against a woman in London in 2001, oral rape and sexual assault against a woman in London in 2004, and sexual assault against another woman in London between 2004 and 2005. All alleged incidents in London occurred in the Westminster area of the city.

Detectives confirmed they started looking into the performer after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4‘s show Dispatches in 2023, in which several anonymous women, including a 16-year-old, came forward with serious allegations against the actor spanning from 2006 to 2013. The comedian denied the allegations in an Instagram video at the time.

However, the reports only led to more women speaking up, per The Times. And now he’s been charged!

So far, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star has not commented on the charges. He recently said he moved to the US.

A dedicated team of The Met’s investigators is available via email at [email protected] to those with information.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Avalon/WENN]