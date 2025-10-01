Ryan Lochte’s Estranged Wife Accuses New Girlfriend Of Acting 'Inappropriate' Around Kids -- And They Clap Back!

Uh oh. Ryan Lochte and Kayla Lochte‘s divorce is heating up yet again — and this time, his new girlfriend, Molly Gillihan, is getting dragged into it.

In new court documents obtained by Radar Online on Tuesday, Kayla filed an emergency motion asking for temporary child and spousal support from Ryan on Thursday. This comes after she requested sole custody of their children, too. In the new filing, she accused Molly of having “acted inappropriately” around the exes’ children, Caiden Zane, Liv Rae, and Georgia June. Her attorney alleged:

“Currently, [Ryan] is undermining [Kayla] as the mother of their children, as on multiple occasions he has brought his paramour of only a couple months to the minor children’s school to have lunch. The paramour has been witnessed following [one of their kids] down the school hallway in an attempt to hug her, saying ‘come here, I need a hug,’ despite [the child’s] protests.”

Related: Keith Dodged Qs About Nicole In PAINFULLY Awkward Interview Before Split!

The lawyer argued the athlete has done “nothing to eradicate his paramour’s inappropriate behavior.”

In a motion shared last Wednesday, she also added that Ryan “unilaterally pulled the children from school after sending [Kayla]” a message. And when she asked to know where the kids were, he supposedly “refused to answer.”

Ryan and Molly have been dating since July amid cheating rumors, which he has denied. As for these new allegations? He absolutely blasted the claims, telling the outlet:

“The claims in this filing are not only false, they’re misleading as well as past motions Kayla has filed. Molly has known my children for over two years, and my daughter is best friends with Molly’s daughter. To call her a ‘paramour’ or suggest that she’s some stranger suddenly inserted into their lives is completely inaccurate.”

The Olympian said he’s been “careful and deliberate” about gradually letting his kids be around Molly, noting she’s a “safe and trusted presence,” he continued:

“Any suggestion otherwise is simply an attempt to distort the truth and hurt me publicly. My focus remains on protecting my kids and creating a stable, loving environment for them.”

Molly also had thoughts on the allegations — arguing she’s never acted inappropriately around the children. She said:

“I have known [Ryan and Kayla’s] kids for years. My youngest daughter specifically, and his daughter are very, very close. My two girls go to the same school as his kids and all the children have lunch together at the same time.”

She insisted that interactions with the kids have only ever been consensual and always with her own daughter involved:

“When I have lunch at the school with Ryan and his kids, my daughter eats with us as well. I have never gone and had lunch with Ryan’s kids, without him there nor have I gone to have lunch with Ryan and his kids without my daughter present. Our kids are begging for playdates almost every day and we have had to avoid that in order to keep the peace.”

Slamming the hug allegation, Molly clarified the situation from her point of view:

“Regarding any claims of inappropriate behavior towards his children, I want to clarify that I have never forced his children to hug me or interact with me. In fact, his daughter initiated a hug with me once and playfully tickled me before running away. I followed her to engage in a light-hearted tickle back, which is simply part of our playful interactions.”

Hmm.

Molly ended her statement by saying she “genuinely” loves the swimmer and his kids and hopes “these filings against his character and now mine can stop sooner than later.”

As Perezcious readers know, this has been a contentious divorce from the start (after Kayla filed in March and announced the split in June), with Kayla accusing Ryan of using drugs in front of their kids. No word yet on what a judge had to say about this new motion.

Thoughts? Share ’em (below).

[Image via Kayla Lochte/Ryan Lochte/Instagram]