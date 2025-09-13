Ryan Phillippe Drops Rare Sweet Comment About Ex Reese Witherspoon!

Awww! This is so nice!

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon have been good coparents for years… but we don’t often hear them say nice things about one another. Leave it to their kids to bring that out!

In an interview with People on Friday, Ryan was talking about their son Deacon Phillippe, who co-stars with him in the Prime Video series Motorheads. The 21-year-old is an actor AND a musician — and Dad couldn’t be prouder. When Ryan complimented his boy’s hard work, Deacon said:

“Honestly, I just wake up every day, try to be the best person I can. I couldn’t do any of it without God, and I work my butt off, so to speak.”

Definitely coming in hot into the nepo baby conversation! LOLz!

Ryan confirmed — and brought Reese into it:

“He does. He’s got his mama’s work ethic. He absolutely does.”

Awww! We love that Ryan still respects his Cruel Intentions co-star — even if they didn’t work as a couple in the end! How could he not have all the love for her when they made these kids, right??

Also, we should ALL respect Reese’s work ethic! That woman WORKS!

