Gwyneth Paltrow Nepo Baby Apple Martin Lands Her First Brand Deal As A Model! See The Pics!

Apple Martin is launching her modeling career!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s 21-year-old daughter is the new face of a fashion house… Self-Portrait! Wow! The company announced its major deal with Apple in a series of posts on Instagram on Tuesday, starting with a video of her sporting a Self-Portrait baby tee. She said:

“It is me, Ms. Apple Blythe Alison Martin, coming to you from the floor in a gorge Self-Portrait lil baby tee and these cute ass earrings. I’m so excited to be the new Miss Self-Portrait and for the campaign to come out!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELF-PORTRAIT (@mrselfportrait)

Wow! It’s a pretty big deal for the celeb offspring!

Related: Why Gwyneth & Brad Falchuk Did Not Move In Together After Getting Married!

Welcoming the college student into “the family,” the brand also dropped photos of her taking selfies while wearing a red and white shirt and matching red shorts. Another features her in a white halter top. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELF-PORTRAIT (@mrselfportrait)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELF-PORTRAIT (@mrselfportrait)

Stunning!

Self-Portrait shared in a press release that the announcement was to show “the effortless, confident and self-expressive spirit of a generation of young customers that continues to inspire the fashion house and its designs.” They also plan to release more fashion pictures, films, and activations with Apple in the coming months, so she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

What are your reactions to Apple’s first modeling gig? Are you surprised she’s venturing into the fashion world? It was only a few months ago that she said she thought about following in her momma’s footsteps and becoming an actor! Has she already changed her mind?? Or perhaps she’s planning on using this as a stepping stone? She’d hardly be the first model/actress! It can happen! Drop your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Self-Portrait/Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram]