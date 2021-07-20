Ryan Reynolds Remembers 'Begging' Blake Lively To 'Sleep With' Him

Oh!

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about what it was like dating Blake Lively — before they fell madly in love and became the funniest couple on the internet, that is. It sounds like he REALLY had to put in the work to convince the Gossip Girl alum to take a chance on him! In Monday’s episode of the Smartless podcast, the Deadpool star admitted:

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people.”

LOLz!!

The 44-year-old continued to dish about his early romance with the actress, proving just how much “begging” he had to do, adding:

“We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

Of course, as we all know, all his wooing worked because once the Green Lantern alums got together, it was happily ever after. In fact, the dad of three even described their love life as straight “out of a fairy tale”! Awww!

Just like storybooks, their journey together moved fast, the Canadian noting:

“A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did. We’ve been together almost 10 years. That’s like 45 years in Hollywood terms.”

Very impressive!

As fans will recall, the performers married in September 2012. They currently share three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1 — and they couldn’t be cuter parents! Last December, a source close to Reynolds told Us Weekly the couple was “more committed to their marriage” than ever before, sharing:

“Blake and Ryan have had their ups and downs like any couple, but overall, they’re very solid. Away from the cameras, people may find it surprising to hear they’re just a regular couple who love to hang out and do the normal things together without making a song and dance about it all.”

Curious what makes this partnership so strong and long-lasting?! Ryan spilled the secret, adding on the podcast:

“I’m present with my kids and my wife. My marriage is incredibly important to me and that friendship is important to me.”

To keep everyone happy, the creatives made a unique deal, he explained:

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. When Blake is ready to do some stuff, I’ll step down and then we go back and forth. She’ll do a film and I’ll be with her on location hanging out with the kids.”

Honestly, we love that so much! They’re such supportive spouses! And we know that example will only translate to great things in their kids’ futures! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

