Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Break Their Silence On Her Father's Death With Loving Tribute

Sometimes there are no words.

In case you haven’t heard the sad news, Blake Lively lost her father to cardiac complications last week. You’ve probably seen Ernie Lively in a million things, but most folks know him best for being Blake’s father both off-screen and on, in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films.

A day after the news of the 74-year-old’s passing hit the media, Blake took to Instagram to say goodbye… Only what do you say? She posted just a single photo with her dad, along with a big, gold heart:

Hubby Ryan Reynolds followed his wife’s lead, reposting the exact same photo to his own IG Story.

Both stars are known for their jokes and hilarious trolling, but this was just a perfectly classy, somber tribute. So sad.

#RIP Ernie

