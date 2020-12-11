Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Deliciously Cruel Instagram Story!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to be THE funniest couple on social media — usually at one another’s expense!

On Thursday evening, Blake posted what seemed to be a very sweet Instagram Story in which she listed her favorite things from Vancouver, British Columbia.

Photo: Blake Drew On Fake Shoes In Voting Post And People Are CONFUSED

She posted:

“4 of my favorite things in the world come from Vancouver”

…along with a photo of desserts from three tagged restaurants, Rain or Shine Ice Cream, Cartems Donuts, and the A la Mode Pie Cafe.

So clearly we all know the fourth one coming, right? As we all know, hubby Ryan comes from that very city in the Great White North. Surely she finished this off with a sweet sentiment for him?

Well, not exactly.

The A Simple Favor star posted ANOTHER dessert instead!

Ha!

Mmm, that actually all looks really good… We love how she even included the little Deadpool in the corner, as if to say, “Ain’t I a stinker?” LOLz!

We love these two so much! And we’re definitely going to have to look up Ask For Luigi the next time we’re in Vancouver…

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN/Blake Lively/Instagram Story.]