Ryan Reynolds Called Out For Being ‘Rude AF’ & ‘Condescending’ To Child Reporter On Red Carpet!

Ryan Reynolds is under fire for his “rude” behavior toward a child reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival!

While on the red carpet for the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me, the 48-year-old actor stopped to take a question from a kid named Liam. That seems kind of him, right? Well, how he acted in the eyes of many viewers wasn’t so nice! They accused Ryan of brushing off the young interviewer’s introduction and making jokes that seemed dismissive rather than playful!

A viral video of the interaction showed the Deadpool star dropping to face the kid and greeting the video with:

“Hi, what’s the question?”

The child then politely introduced himself, saying:

“Hi Ryan, nice to meet you!”

Aww! So sweet! But apparently in a rush, Ryan didn’t have the best response! He fired back:

“Nice to meet you, too. Let’s skip to the question.”

Yikes! Blake Lively’s husband grinned and laughed after delivering the remark! The reporter went on to ask him, “Why is there so much chipotle mayo on your Tim Horton breakfast?” To which Ryan replied in his usual sarcastic and comedic way:

“Oh my gosh. You know what, I wish I had some control over that. But you know what I can do? I can send a strongly worded letter to the chef over at Tim Hortons. Consider it done, young man. What’s your name? Liam. I’ll make it downright vicious, but I’ll say it’s from you, though.”

Take a look at the full encounter (below):

Although Ryan was trying to tell a lighthearted joke, social media users didn’t find the whole thing funny! One person who posted a portion of the clip said:

“There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of ‘jokes’ where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean.”

There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of “jokes” where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean ???? #ryanreynolds pic.twitter.com/aIYYDzllnq — TV & Movie Addict ???????? (@TVMovieAddict) September 5, 2025

Many people agreed in the comments section, writing:

“It’s one thing to joke with an adult but a kid won’t get what he believes are jokes.” “Ryan and Blake are so condescending and mean to people they deem ‘beneath them.’” “Talk about making a nervous kid feel more timid. Jerk!” “exactly, what’s funny about intimidating a child?” “Wow. Had an opportunity to show kindness to a child and instead was a condescending a**hole.” “You can tell he is actually annoyed and when he let that slip in his response, he instantly did that weird laugh/smile to try and cover it up as a ‘joke’, but he was being rude af.” “He is soo… manner less”

Oof!

However, not everyone thought he was impolite! Some defended Ryan in the comments, saying:

“I’m sorry what part is rude?” “Oh, please. He was simply short on time (there is a short time window for celebrities to cross the carpet). Being aware of this, he skipped using that time for himself & addressed this young person, making sure there was enough time to answer. Nothing rude or condescending there.” “Let’s not be over dramatic he stopped for the kid he looked directly at the kid he spoke to the kid and he answered his question. I swear we just look for any reason to dig whine or attack”

What does Ryan have to say for himself, though? He has directly reacted to the backlash. A source did tell Page Six that The Proposal star was “in no way being rude” with the joke, but was pressed for time on the red carpet. Hmm.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]