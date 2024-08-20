The Deadpool Easter Egg That Wasn't A Joke -- How Ryan Reynolds Honored Costar Rob Delaney's Late Son

Deadpool and Wolverine was full of easter eggs… But one at the VERY end had much more heart than anyone realized.

If you saw the latest Marvel superhero movie, you may have noticed at the end of the credits a single line reads, “For Henry Delaney.” For those who don’t know, that was in reference to a very sad story. Henry is the late son of star Rob Delaney, who memorably plays adorably normal guy Peter in the franchise. Henry died of a brain tumor at just 2 years old. It was a devastating loss.

And Ryan is opening up about why it was so important to include the dedication that, for once, was completely somber and not at all a joke.

In an Instagram post dedicated to Rob on Tuesday, the 47-year-old gushed about his “funny,” “beautiful,” “acerbic,” and “vulnerable” friend who suffered a loss like no other six years ago. Ryan wrote:

“If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, “For Henry Delaney”. Henry is Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

He continued:

“I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2. If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

Awww. What a beautiful tribute. You can see the IF star’s full post (below):

