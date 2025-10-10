Ryan Reynolds Says He ‘Would Never’ Have Had 4 Kids With Blake Lively If Son Olin Was Born First! 

If Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a baby boy first, their family might have looked a whole lot different!

During his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, Ryan opened up about how things drastically changed in his household after he and the A Simple Favor star welcomed their son Olin back in 2023. Apparently, having a boy around after having three daughters, 10-year-old James, 9-year-old Inez, and 6-year-old Betty, was a “jarring” experience. He explained there was “nothing violent” or “creepy” in their home before.

However, their peace ended when Olin arrived. The Deadpool star said:

“He came out with three things on his mind. It was violence, breasts, and engines.”

Ryan feels his daughters were “just so easy.” However, his young son is anything but because he wants to “break everything.” And if he had Olin first, he admitted he would give himself a “punching vasectomy” before risking having “three boys at first,” which he “would never” allow to happen. Jeez. Tell us how you really feel. When asked if his girls feel Olin is “an HR issue,” Ryan responded:

“I do. I’m, like, in direct competition with this young man.”

We guess it’s a good thing Olin arrived last! Yeesh! Watch the interview (below):

