Blake Lively 'Humiliated' By Ryan Reynolds' Latest Behavior -- As Marriage Has Turned 'Toxic': SOURCE

Uh oh. Sounds like the weight of this lawsuit drama is finally hitting them…

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have hit a really rough patch, according to a bombshell report from gossip hound Rob Shuter! Sources told #ShuterScoop on Monday that the couple’s relationship has turned “toxic” in recent months! Gone are the days of the performers’ playful banter. Instead, they’re just actually bickering. Like A LOT!

The Gossip Girl alum has been left feeling “humiliated” by her husband’s behavior as they’ve started to argue more frequently, an insider dished. Yikes. The source said they’re “at each other’s throats” all the time:

“It’s constant — they fight all the time.”

Brutal. The insider, who is close to the pair, went on:

“The F-bombs aren’t playful anymore, and they have turned nasty, and it’s wearing them both down. They used to tease each other for fun, but lately it feels cruel.”

The F-bombs?? Yes, this comes shortly after Ryan revealed he once told Blake to “f**k off” while on a call with Bill Murray. As he detailed, the Deadpool star was desperate to get Bill involved in a John Candy documentary he was making, leaving dozens of messages. Bill finally returned Ryan’s call while the Green Lantern lead was arriving to a formal event with his wife. The actress reportedly whispered that they needed to go in, prompting the swear. A harsh reaction, for sure! Obviously it depends how they couple’s relationship is going and how they talk to one another, right? Well… We guess they’re not as resilient as they used to seem…

At a happier point in their relationship, they may have been able to brush that off as a joke. But now? Blake’s furious! The confidant said:

“Blake feels humiliated, and Ryan acts like she should just take it. That kind of energy isn’t sustainable.”

With the A Simple Favor star feeling increasingly disrespected, tensions are only rising. This isn’t sounding good… If the whispers can be believed anyway.

Ryan and Blake share four young kids. So they have four very good reasons to keep things stable. But the last year has been a tumultuous one for them as they continue their fight against Justin Baldoni following allegations of horrible behavior during the making of It Ends With Us. The stress — of the legal fight, the bad press, and the sheer amount of money they’re spending on lawyers — was bound to get to them eventually… We’ll see if they can pull through this.

