Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sex Of His & Blake Lively’s Fourth Child!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ryan Reynolds is no longer just a girl dad.

On Friday, the 47-year-old actor confirmed that his and his wife Blake Lively’s fourth baby is a boy during an emotional conversation with a Wrexham AFC fan whose son died by suicide. In a video posted to his YouTube account, Ryan spoke with John Bell about his advocacy for mental health awareness and commended his strength following the tragic death of his child Jake. He said:

“The resilience it takes to, you know, put one foot in front of the other as many times as you’ve done it, and transmute that much grief into something powerfully useful.”

The Proposal star then shared that he, too, is the father to a son:

“I’m very grateful that you shared his story. I want to share with you that I too have a son. Boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.”

In addition to their baby boy, Blake and Ryan are parents to three daughters – 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, and 4-year-old Betty. Earlier this week, Ryan also finally revealed the couple named their youngest kiddo Olin Reynolds while on stage at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City. You can watch the emotional interview with John (below):

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Ryan Reynolds/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]

Jul 27, 2024 12:14pm PDT

