Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Hitting #1 By Getting SHADY!!!

Sabrina Carpenter just hit a huge milestone in her career!

The singer hit No. 1 on the Billboard HOT 100 for the very first time, all thanks to her new track Please Please Please. Amazing! To celebrate the achievement, she took a moment to throw some shade at a hater who doubted her earlier this month! It all started when a social media user posted on X (Twitter) when the song dropped:

“i don’t think ive ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard. my goodness.”

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Told Taylor Swift Before Doing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Campaign!

Well, look who got the last laugh! Based on the charts, Sabrina definitely did not “fumble” with her second single! She followed up Espresso with an even bigger hit! Fast-forward and the songstress got to shut ’em down by posting their comment next to the charts, saying:

“ohhhh I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl”

Sabrina is so messy! We love it! Check out the post (below):

ohhhh ???????????? I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl pic.twitter.com/hNycPtMcHY — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 24, 2024

That’s not the end of the situation! Despite her petty comment, the social media user didn’t take it too personally! They even congratulated Sabrina on Instagram, writing:

“congrats diva! made me eat my words!”

At least they could admit when they’re wrong! LOLz! She then replied:

“love ya u inspired me”

Check out the interaction (below):

Congratulations, Sabrina! Reactions to her shady celebration, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube]