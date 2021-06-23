Salma Hayek Says Her Breasts ‘Have Just Kept Growing’ In Honest Menopause Talk -- And That Isn't All!

Salma Hayek is opening up about experiencing menopause — specifically on the symptoms she didn’t expect.

The 54-year-old has been very forthcoming lately, but on the latest episode of Red Table Talk, she got more real than ever before.

Related: Salma Has THE GROSSEST Harry Styles Story!

Speaking on her menopause experience, she recalled how she was surprised by the “terrifying” questions doctors asked about her early symptoms. She explained:

“They were asking me things like, ‘Are your ears growing and there’s hair growing out of them? Are you growing a mustache and a beard? Are you easily irritable? Are you crying for no reason? Are you gaining a lot of weight really fast that doesn’t go away no matter what you do? Are you shrinking?’ And then they ask you, ‘Is your vagina dry?’”

But Salma’s symptoms were something which would make some women envious: her boobs got bigger.

While the docs didn’t specifically mention breast size as an indicator, Hayek couldn’t help but notice how they have grown a lot, and at multiple times in her life:

“For some women, they get smaller. But there are some women that when you gain weight, your boobs grow, and other women that when you have children and you breastfeed your boobs grow and they don’t go back down. Then, in some of the cases when you are in menopause, they grow again. And I just happen to be one of those women where it happened in every single step.”

In fact, her chest expanded so much the Frida star was actually asked if she had plastic surgery done:

“A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation — I don’t blame them. My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body.”

Still, Salma said her boobs “have just kept growing.” And no, it’s not always a positive thing, fellas:

“Many, many sizes. And my back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this.”

Oof, we can only imagine how much that has got to hurt!

Elsewhere in the chat, she touched on experiencing mood swings and hot flashes over the past few years:

“I have gone through those periods, I still kind of am, but you got to notice those moments and take a deep breath and kind of say, ‘Okay, it’ll pass. You got to hold it together. And the hot flashes aren’t fun.”

Despite the body struggles, Hayek stressed how the stigma of menopause, and aging in general, needs to go:

“There’s no expiration date for women. That has to go. Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man. We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it’s almost like expiration date for you as a woman. It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries.”

Hell yeah, Salma!!! Of course, a ton of women took to the comments on Facebook to applaud the producer for her honesty, writing:

“I don’t feel so alone after watching this.” “She’s so real…love her!” “What wonderful inspirational women you all are. Sometimes we forget to embrace who we are as beautiful, powerful women. This segment gave me a reminder of that!” “Love it. One of the most empowering and so relatable episode” “Beautifully said!! This really meant a lot to me to hear. Love all of you amazing women!!! Thank you for sharing this topic!”

Couldn’t agree more! Take a look (below) to watch the entire conversation:

[Image via Salma Hayek/Instagram]