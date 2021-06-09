Salma Hayek Says She's Struggling To Lose Weight She Put On For House Of Gucci

Salma Hayek got real about the difficulties of losing weight after putting it on.

In an interview with InStyle, the 54-year-old actress revealed she gained a couple of pounds at the end of 2020 for her role as Pina Auriemma in the upcoming movie House of Gucci and has been trying to shed the weight ever since. She explained how tough it has been, saying:

“I’ve lost very little. You go, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it. It was not even the end of the holiday yet, and I was like, ‘OK, bring me caftans!’ But I don’t have any shame in telling you this because I’m excited that I even got to that point. For a week I looked like that, you know?”

And while overall health is the goal, the Frida star also admitted to feeling pressure from “what’s expected for a woman who people consider good-looking.” She then added:

“As you get older, you’re expected not to age.”

That’s such an impossible standard to achieve, mind you!

Still, Salma said she has grown to appreciate the aging process on her body all thanks to the power of meditation, sharing:

“How much mileage I put on my body and how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous. I don’t think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I’m not doing too badly. and I attribute all of this to meditation.”

Those practices include breathing rituals — something she has done since her 30s when lower back pain made it difficult to get out of bed each day:

“It makes you experience your body with a lightness that’s really delicious and satisfying. With the breathing and the going inside, you explore your body in a different way, and you learn not to go crazy with the expectations.”

Unfortunately, Hayek hasn’t convinced her 13-year-old daughter Valentina to hop on board the meditation train with her:

“She’s like, ‘I cannot think of anything more boring! And if I’m going to meditate, I’m going to do it on my own time.’”

Who needs a meditation buddy anyways! In all seriousness, though, we love to see the level of pride and confidence Salma still has for her figure. We often hear of many people ragging on their bodies too much, so it’s refreshing to see the acceptance she has. What are your thoughts on Hayek’s vulnerable talk about losing weight? Let us know in the comments (below)!

