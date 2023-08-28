Sam Asghari's Career Plans Following His Split From Britney Spears Look Like This...

Sam Asghari has big plans for his future — both on screen and in the gym.

According to a new report, Britney Spears‘ estranged husband is making plans for some major moves in his career now that he and the pop star have split up and are working their way through a difficult divorce.

Related: Britney Has Now Replaced Sam’s Former Wedding Ring With WHAT?!

Per TMZ, Sam — who is a member of the actor’s union, SAG-AFTRA — is intent on getting more acting gigs ASAP. That’ll have to wait for a bit, at least, while the ongoing Hollywood strike continues. But whenever that ends, he now has more time and space to focus on his on-camera presence, and he’s dead-set on going after it. He apparently wants to do scripted television with new acting roles and pursue hosting opportunities as they come up. Wow!

That outlet cites insiders who claim he “wasn’t in the middle of any projects” before the strike started, so it would seem he’s got some catching up to do whenever the labor action comes to an end. But he apparently believes he can get after it in his career now that he’s got a new path to take in life apart from the Baby One More Time singer.

Interestingly, that outlet also reported on Monday morning that Asghari wants to get back into the fitness biz, too. Sources claim Sam is considering returning to personal training work to make some money and transition into the next phase of his career. For now, Brit is paying some of his bills, but that won’t last forever. So, it’s probably good that he’s making moves to transition to the next phase and all…

Related: Britney Spears Hires New Staff — To Make Sure She Takes Her Meds??

What do U make of Sam’s post-divorce career plans, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Sam Asghari/Instagram]