Britney Spears Hires New Staff -- To Make Sure She Takes Her Meds??

Britney Spears is expanding her home staff!

The Toxic singer is seemingly working on prioritizing her health amid her messy divorce from Sam Asghari. A source close to the pop superstar told TMZ on Saturday that Britney recently hired two new staffers to help provide care at her El Lay home — and that one of them has a background in medicine.

According to the report, the newcomers — specifically the one with said medical experience — will have a wide range of responsibilities, including making sure the Baby One More Time songstress stays healthy overall… and that she takes all of her meds.

The insider didn’t specifically indicate what sort of meds Britney is on, but she previously shared that she was finally on the “right medication” shortly after her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. She wrote on Instagram at the time:

“That beautiful … nice … and warm f**king fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks !!! And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!”

In the preceding June during her her highly-publicized court testimonies, the Oops I Did It Again singer noted being forced into medical decisions against her will under the conservatorship — including taking lithium.

Nearly a year later in May 2022, the mother of two opened up about expanding her choices of medication, as she claimed she was restricted while under said conservatorship. She explained on IG at the time:

“You have to understand I was only able to have Tylenol 4 months ago, so independently owning things I haven’t been able to for 13 years is actually a big deal for me !!!! I woke up this morning and I’m better”

Well, we’re glad that she’s seemingly found the right mix and is prioritizing sticking to it!

This, of course, all comes after reports surfaced that the 41-year-old would, allegedly, at times become frustrated and violent with her estranged husband. One source told TMZ that one incident earlier this year allegedly saw the Criminal singer randomly start punching the 29-year-old while they were asleep in bed. Then, in Harvey Levin’s new doc about the singer, Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, the TMZ founder staked a startling claim about the exes:

“She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open. She needed stitches.”

That report was later refuted by a separate source, who told US Weekly on Friday that Brit never did actually crack her head open.

Whatever the truth may be, we’re just glad she has access to caregivers who can help keep her on a healthy path! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

