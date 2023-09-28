Britney Spears Visited By COPS For Welfare Check After Alarming Knife Video!

Holy s**t! Cops actually checked in on Britney Spears after she worried fans by dancing with two butcher knives!

We all saw the videos. The Grammy winner was seen spinning around and grooving to music while holding two seriously dangerous weapons in her hands. She even had her pups running away in fear!

And in a second post this week — after first claiming the knives were just Halloween props — she appeared to have injured herself with some kind of mark on her leg. She also had her arm bandaged! So, ya know, that wasn’t reassuring AT ALL!

Well, it turns out some fans took the matter incredibly seriously and decided to get cops involved. Per TMZ on Thursday, law enforcement sources confirmed officials visited the A-lister at her home. Insiders claimed the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Wednesday in which someone expressed concern for the pop star’s safety after her conduct on social media this week.

Other insiders with direct knowledge of the situation claimed several people phoned in. One of them was reportedly someone who requested a welfare check on the 41-year-old in the past and was particularly alarmed by the new behavior. Ugh…

Since deputies were already familiar with the knife video, they decided to pay a visit to the star’s home out of an abundance of caution. A team from the VCSO went over and were able to speak with the Toxic singer directly. Upon speaking with her, they apparently determined that she was fine. So, they left. Wow.

Brit’s not gonna like that her online activity has caused her to be questioned by the cops… again! Though we don’t blame people for being worried, especially if they’ve already checked in on her before. Better to be safe than sorry, right?

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Britney Spears/Instagram]