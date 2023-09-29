Britney Spears Addresses Cops Visiting Her Home & Asks Fans To Stop Calling Them Over Knife Video!

Britney Spears reacted to the cops visiting her house after concerned fans called them over THAT knife video!

As we’ve been reporting, the 41-year-old pop icon scared her fans when she posted a video of herself dancing with two large kitchen knives! The moves she was making in the video were super dangerous to be doing with such sharp objects. And in a later post, she even showed up with bandages on, further making her followers think something had gone wrong amid her dangerous stunt.

All in all, everyone was pretty worried for her safety (and the safety of her pets)! Brit insisted these were just Halloween prop knives, and she was only doing this routine to mimic Shakira‘s VMAs performance, but her fans weren’t convinced. They even called the cops on the musician. And on Thursday night she responded to the situation — by asking people to leave her alone!

On Instagram, the Oops… I Did It Again songstress posted another video of herself twirling around with the big butcher knives, and wrote in the caption:

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives.”

The Princess of Pop went on to ask her fans to not call the cops on her:

“No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks “

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

Well, we’re glad to hear all is okay! But we can’t really blame her fans for being scared for her safety, either — it does look pretty spooky!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)…

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]