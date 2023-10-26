Sam Asghari LOVED What Britney Spears Wrote About Him In Her Book!

Sam Asghari is absolutely loving with what Britney Spears said about him in her book — because of course he is!

ICYMI, after The Woman In Me hit shelves Tuesday, everyone was quick to notice the Princess of Pop’s amazing review of her estranged hubby. Since the book was written pre-breakup, she had nothing but great things to say about the model, even going as far as to call him a “gift from God”:

“I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other … I look up to him — his consistency with working out and being a good man and being healthy and taking care of me and helping me learn how we can take care of each other. […] He’s such an inspiration and I’m grateful.”

Oof. That aged like milk.

But, considering how good it makes the 29-year-old Hacks star look, he’s absolutely eating it up! While catching up with TMZ on Thursday, he was asked how he felt about his five-star review, and he replied:

“That made me smile, to be honest. That made me smile, I’m freaking proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”

Aww! Sweet — and a far cry from their nasty split.

What do U think of Sam’s reaction to Britney’s passage about him in her memoir, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

