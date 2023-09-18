Britney Spears STILL Hasn't Responded To Sam Asghari Divorce Filing?! What This Means For Legal Battle!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reached a pivotal moment in their nasty divorce!

It has officially been over 30 days since the aspiring actor filed for divorce from the pop star — but so far, Brit HASN’T responded. This means the ball’s in Sam’s court again!

According to a TikTok sleuth who did a good bit of legal research, the Toxic artist apparently had 30 days to file a response to her estranged husband’s court docs, but now that the time’s up, the 29-year-old can reportedly file “a default” on the divorce move. The user explained:

“There’s two types of defaults that can be filed. There is a true default where there is essentially no involvement from the respondent. And then there is an uncontested default where both of the parties come to an agreement later on in the proceeding. So, if there was any real issue or tensions between the two parties, Britney needed to have responded within those 30 days so that she could have her say and she could file anything she needed to against Sam.”

Inneresting!

So, does this suggest things aren’t as dramatic as they sound?! Maybe! But maybe not…

The user went on to point out that the fitness guru also “hasn’t filed any motions” within the timeline either, such as a “temporary spousal support order,” suggesting “that’s probably because he doesn’t have much to stand on.” From what we’ve heard, though, he doesn’t really need the money! The Crossroads alum is reportedly paying for him to live in a luxury Los Angeles apartment while they sort out the split, so he’s already got it made! (But for how long, tho???)

But guess what?! His new locale also proves the couple hasn’t been living together amid issues in their marriage! The TikToker pointed out that to file in Cali, you have to have lived in the state for six months and in the county for three months. Well, Sam filed in El Lay — NOT Ventura County, where his home with the Grammy winner is! Since he cited July as their date of separation, he must’ve been living in LA before the split to file where he did. Whoa!

But this destination could be even more sinister, too! The user speculated:

“I fully believe he filed in Los Angeles on purpose because that’s where her conservatorship case is and that’s where all the press is. Filing in a smaller Ventura County court would be much less salacious. He definitely could’ve filed in Ventura County if he wanted to because only one party has to live there — Britney Spears. But he wants to ride his press wave as long as he can.”

Damn!

We think the breakup would’ve been salacious regardless. IT’s Britney, after all! But we get what she’s saying. And the fact Britney hasn’t responded to the filing might be a good sign. Perhaps they are working things out behind the scenes?! We hope so!

In the meantime, ch-ch-check out the TikToker’s full update on the matter (below):

What do U make of all this? Do you think the TikToker is on to something, y’all??

Let us know your hot takes on this (below)!

