Sam Asghari Hits Back After Britney Spears Says Their Marriage Was ‘A Fake Distraction’ From Sons’ Estrangement!

This love wasn’t fake to Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears blasted her marriage with the aspiring actor on Sunday when candidly sharing she feels it was just a “fake distraction” to get through “the hardest years of my life” amid her estrangement from her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. So sad!

Brit and Sam started dating after meeting on the Slumber Party set in 2016. He was by her side through a lotta highs and lows, such as her battle to get out of conservatorship. In 2022, they decided to tie the knot — but the marriage only lasted just over a year before he filed for divorce. Then, of course, they started battling it out in court, mostly over money, which raised eyebrows about the fitness trainer’s true intentions all along.

The Special Ops: Lioness star’s been shady about the downsides of the high-profile relationship in the past, too — despite the fact it no doubt jump-started his career! He’s also defended his ex-wife often against negative press, even as recently as earlier this month. So, what’s he think about her brutal comments??

In a statement shared via his rep from BAC Talent with People on Monday, The Traitors alum took the high road, insisting:

“Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always.”

The last thing he wants is people thinking his feelings for her were fake! That wouldn’t look good! But it’s gotta hurt to hear the way she talks about their marriage!!

Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

