Sam Asghari Seemingly Throws Shade At Kevin Federline Over Britney Spears Tell-All Book!

It appears Britney Spears’ ex-husband is throwing shade at Kevin Federline!

In case you missed it, the former professional dancer announced last week that he is releasing a tell-all memoir in October, nearly two years after the pop star released her own book, The Woman In Me. It’s called You Thought You Knew. Based on the title alone, he clearly feels there is way more to the story than what we got from Brit! A press release stated that the book will cover “fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life — from one of pop culture’s most misunderstood figures.” Kevin added:

“This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”

Britney hasn’t reacted to the news yet. But you know who did? Sam Asghari! He torched K-Fed while speaking to TMZ on Saturday! The 31-year-old actor sarcastically said:

“Well, he was a professional father, so he would be a great… it would be the first book that’ll tell you how to be a professional father.”

Yikes! Is he trying to say he relied on all those hefty child support payments he received from Britney over the years instead of working? It seems that way! How shady! Watch the brief interview (below):

