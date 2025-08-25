Britney Spears Calls Sam Asghari Marriage A 'Fake Distraction' Amid Estrangement From Sons! Damn!

Britney Spears is getting very honest about why she married Sam Asghari.

As Perezcious readers know, the pop star and model met on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016 and fell hard and fast for each other. In 2022, they tied the knot and were even trying to start a family together. They seemed really happy…

That was, until Sam filed for divorce just over a year later. They seemed so in love for a while there — but now Brit believes the marriage was nothing more than a “distraction”! After like seven years together she says that?? Ouch…

In a raw Instagram post (alongside a nude photo of herself on Sunday), the 43-year-old recalled how heartbreaking it was to be “cut off” from her kids, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18. She wrote:

“We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears”

Oof. So sad. That was a really hard time for the momma with all the drama and distance.

We knew she was hurting… but now she’s saying it’s all she cared about! And even her years of romance with Sam were just to keep her mind off it! She mused:

“its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it”

That’s brutal! Does she really feel that way? Was he ultimately so meaningless to her??

Or does she mean getting married was the distraction? A big party with months of planning, it certainly would work to keep the mind busy! And that was right after she had also just successfully gotten out of her conservatorship in 2021 — and that was not an easy battle! She was ready to celebrate her newfound freedom while also filling a missing hole in her heart! So maybe that’s what she means? Not the whole relationship, just the marriage part?

But still, for Sam it’s gotta hurt to hear her say that!

The Circus artist went on to share some good news — she thinks she’s finally “healing” from her traumatic past! Sharing how she knows this, she said:

“well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life … I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all”

Wow! See the photo she posted this with (below):

Check out the full post HERE.

Wonderful to hear she’s doing better! A big part of this healing is also the fact that she has reconnected with Jayden, who has been “back in California” lately after moving to Hawaii with his dad Kevin Federline and brother in 2023, a source previously told Page Six. So nice for her!

Reactions? Let us know!

