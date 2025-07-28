Got A Tip?

Sami Sheen

Sami Sheen Opens Up About Difficult OCD Battle

Sami Sheen is getting candid about her mental health.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter took to TikTok over the weekend to share her thoughts on the common perception of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). She sounded off:

“Nothing aggravates me more than when someone’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so OCD, I need to keep my room clean and organized.’”

According to the Mayo Clinic, OCD is “pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears known as obsessions. These obsessions lead you to do repetitive behaviors, also called compulsions. These obsessions and compulsions get in the way of daily activities and cause a lot of distress.”

The 21-year-old continued in her video:

“Alright well, I’m so OCD that even if I buy something from the grocery store that day and I read the expiration date over and over and over and over and over again, somehow I will convince myself it’s a fake expiration date and it’s actually expired a year ago, and if I eat it, I’m going to get violently ill, so I have to throw it away and starve.”

That’s REALLY tough… What a crippling thing to have to navigate the world with.

In the comments, supportive fans rushed in to share their own stories and celebrate Sami for speaking out:

“A lot of people genuinely have no idea how disrupting OCD is to LIFE.”

“I remember when I found out about expiration dates being a thing when I was 8! I went through my parents whole pantry and fridge throwing away things out of fear”

“I can’t drink water out of cups, only bottled water. I’ve driven back to work at 1am to check I turned the light off. I’ve done a month only eating toast “

“Yeah, and everyone’s compulsions are different. I wish my germ issues translated to normal cleaning and household chores”

“My OCD is so bad that when I eat a sandwich I can not eat any parts that have been touched with my fingers.”

“Or intrusive thoughts like it’s actually so exhausting or checking the oven or washing machine every time they’re working cause i think somehow my cats got into them”

“Contamination OCD gang rise up”

“Oh Sami, I am sorry you have to deal with that”

We hope Sami finds ways to manage her battle with the mental health condition! Hopefully it’s not worse with all the craziness her mother is going through at the moment.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help

[Images via Sami Sheen TikTok & Instagram]

