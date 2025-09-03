Kim Kardashian Slammed For Letting North Get Dangerous Piercing!

Kim Kardashian is once again in the hot seat for another parenting decision.

The SKIMS founder is currently facing criticism on social media after eagle-eyed fans noticed a new addition to her oldest daughter North West’s bling. In pics floating around the web from their vacation to Rome last month, users have pointed out a brand new piercing… But not on the 12-year-old’s ear… On her FINGER. The mother-daughter duo haven’t shared any photos of the hand jewelry on their shared Kim and North TikTok account — possibly in anticipation of backlash — but you CAN see a bandage covering where the piercing sits in one photo dump. See (below):

It’s not clear if this is a standard or dermal piercing, but the latter is unique in that they “don’t have a separate entry and exit point for jewelry” — and are more likely to be rejected by the body, according to Healthline. On top of that, finger piercings pose a more dangerous threat as they are more likely to be aggravated. Piercing company Lulu Ave warns on their website, “[finger piercings] may not heal well due to the constant use of the hands and the risk of the jewelry getting snagged or bumped.”

Ouch…

On Reddit, fans have quickly pointed out what appears to be redness and swelling around the piercing site on North’s finger before BLASTING Kim for allowing her to get it:

“She’s literally 12 oml this poor girl” “Oof that looks like it’s infected!! Who the f**k lets their 12 year old have piercings? And who the f**k pierces a 12 year old? My kid didn’t even have her ears pierced at 12” “Surface piercings are notoriously hard to heal. I can’t imagine that getting one on one of the dirtiest and most used parts of the body is a great idea.” “She’s 12. Wtf is Kim doing?!” “It already looks rejected and painful … Poor girl” “dk why Kim lets her not even teen daughter dress like this.” “at 12 I was wearing capri leggings and a long line vest (tank) and my mum would let me straighten my hair for school discos as a treat. wth is going on here” “I am speechless.”

